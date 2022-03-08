Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expands By 25.7%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $173.34. 23,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,409. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.