Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Declines By 27.2%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,888. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

