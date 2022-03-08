Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Expands By 31.3%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Probe Metals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 33,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,677. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

