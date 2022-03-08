Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Increases By 31.1%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PAQC stock remained flat at $$9.83 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,021. Provident Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAQC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 988,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 761,898 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Provident Acquisition by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 743,139 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

