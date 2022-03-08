Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Declines By 21.8%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,986,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 14,056,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,694.6 days.
Shares of SBMFF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBMFF)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.