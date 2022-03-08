Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Declines By 22.5%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 256,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SLHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

