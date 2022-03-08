Short Interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Rises By 26.9%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,020,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 48,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

