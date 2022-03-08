Short Interest in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expands By 30.6%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 112,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,660. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,900. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.