Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Declines By 20.0%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TOPS stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Top Ships alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Top Ships (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.