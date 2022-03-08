Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Declines By 26.9%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of UOLGY opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

