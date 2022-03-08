Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Decreases By 20.1%

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 45,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VQS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VQS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.61.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on VIQ Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

