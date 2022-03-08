Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Drops By 21.0%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 965,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

