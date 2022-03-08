Short Interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expands By 31.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,189 shares of company stock worth $4,039,015 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

