Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Declines By 24.0%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

