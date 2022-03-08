Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 204,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,144,517 shares.The stock last traded at $19.62 and had previously closed at $20.11.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.