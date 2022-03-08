Sidoti Cuts DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $41.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Sidoti from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of BOOM opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

