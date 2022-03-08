Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 5.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 5,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 279,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91.
Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
