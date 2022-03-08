Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

