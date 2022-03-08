Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPG. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.65.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $128.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.