SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 11.7%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.53 and last traded at $186.03. Approximately 11,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 294,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.13.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $167,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,314 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

