Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SIXWF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

About Sixth Wave Innovations (Get Rating)

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

