Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SIXWF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.
About Sixth Wave Innovations (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.