Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 660.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

