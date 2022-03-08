SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $753.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

