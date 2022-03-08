SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 6.6%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 39,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,222,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

SDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.14.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 483,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,337 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,129 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

