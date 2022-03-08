SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$24.70 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.08.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.