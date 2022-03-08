Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.72) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLE. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

EPA:GLE opened at €19.93 ($21.66) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.30. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($56.80).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

