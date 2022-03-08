SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Buys 15,350 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.