South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 3.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 105,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 221,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of South Star Battery Metals from C$0.52 to C$0.44 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

