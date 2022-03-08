Sovos Brands (SOVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOVO stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,358,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

