S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lifted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.57. 104,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,722. The company has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.74 and its 200-day moving average is $439.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.47 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

