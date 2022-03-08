SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter.

SPYD opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

