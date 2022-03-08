Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Derek Harding Purchases 4,000 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.35) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,385.74).
SXS stock opened at GBX 2,557 ($33.50) on Tuesday. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,330.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,626.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.
Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.
