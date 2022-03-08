Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Splunk reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 447.4%. The company benefits from strong execution across its platform, observability and security businesses as organizations partner with it to secure their infrastructure. Splunk’s software can be deployed in various computing environments, from a single laptop to large distributed data centers. The integration with Amazon Web Services security hub to help customers accelerate response to potential threats is a catalyst. However, the transition to a renewable model from a perpetual license model is hurting its cash flow generation. Management expects the sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Slowing maintenance and services and license revenues amid intensifying competition remain headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Splunk stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

