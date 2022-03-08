Spores Network (SPO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Spores Network has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $198,483.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.50 or 0.06617209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.90 or 1.00048904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

