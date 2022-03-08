Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,770. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $167,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,327 shares of company stock worth $11,437,897 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

