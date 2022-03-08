Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

WIT stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

