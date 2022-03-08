Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 52,723 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 345.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stereotaxis worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 127.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXS opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

