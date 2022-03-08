Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $8,672,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,462,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after buying an additional 470,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

