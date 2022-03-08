Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $335,000 in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $6,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $1,852,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. TMC the metals company Inc has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58.

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

