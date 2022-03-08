Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $383,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

RACE opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $181.34 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.16.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

