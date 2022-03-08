Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 257 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 524.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

