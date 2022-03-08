Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Squarespace stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $50,404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $21,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

