St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 997.3 days.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,700 ($22.27) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.26) to GBX 1,765 ($23.13) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,741.25.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.