Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Star Equity stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, Director John W. Gildea bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Noble bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,788,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,716 in the last three months. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the third quarter worth $96,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

