State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 65,372 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 183,980 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

