State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $24,206,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Evergy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after purchasing an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Evergy by 85.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 566,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,678 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

