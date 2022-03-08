State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.