State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.60. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.