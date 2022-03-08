State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,215,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,044,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,072,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

