State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,060 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $9,288,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

